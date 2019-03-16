Fishing: Clubbiedean all set to open with more boats and a new season-ticket offer

Clubbiedean Trout Fishery in the Pentland Hills above Bonaly was due to re-open with a competition and BBQ today, but the event was called-off because of the severe weather forecast. It will be re-staged.

Owner Stevie Johnston, however, confirmed fishing would be at 2017 prices and he has purchased two new boats to add to the six he already has in the 12-acre water. He has also been spending his time cutting weed in the picturesque reservoir which is home to a sizeable number of prime rainbow, blue and tiger trout as well as wild brown trout.

Stevie, now in his third year in charge, has re-stocked. “We’re only ten minutes from the city centre and this is a cracking fishery with a good head of quality trout. “Last year was not the best because of the weather but anglers were still catching fish and we had a number of parties from around the world trying fly fishing as a sport.”

He has introduced a season ticket which allows unlimited fishing on a catch and release basis for £300 and Clubbiedean will be open every day during the summer.

Meanwhile, Pottishaw Fishery near Whitburn opens its door to day ticket buyers for the first time in seven years on March 24. Only 15 tickets will be sold daily.

Glencorse Reservoir opens on March 23 and the season opens on the Water of Leith on April 1. Permits are free and are available from various outlets including the Water of Leith Centre at Slateford Road and Post Offices in Balerno and Currie.

Permits for the Esk at Musselburgh are available from Ace Bike Co at North High Street and Tracy’s Open All Hours (green canopy) at Eskview Terrace. The are £20 with a senior (over 60) £10 and junior (under-16) £10 and a day ticket is £5 and fishing is Wednesday to Monday only with no Tuesday fishing.

Children up to 12 years-of-age can fish free with an adult permit holder and the salmon and sea trout season ends on October 31 with the brown trout season closing on October 6.