Fishing: Edinburgh’s David Cooper lands huge cod in Sonik Amble Open Shore competition

David Cooper beat almost 450 anglers to land the heaviest fish and come third in the overall bag in the 42nd Sonik Amble Open Shore competition.

The Edinburgh angler’s big fish, a 6lb 14oz cod, was hooked with his second cast and earned him a cheque for £250.

His only other fish in a bag of just more than 9lb 10oz, was trapped on his second-last cast, and the self-employed painter and decorator had the third pick of the table of sponsors’ products and selected a Sonik Gravity Surf Rod X5 valued at £300.

Cooper, from the city’s Bingham area, competes in the Bass Rock Winter Sea Angling League in East Lothian and said: “It as an unbelievable day.”

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on Cramond Angling Club’s (CAC) early bird season ticket offer which ends on February 1.

Adult anglers can buy a season for £35 before the price goes up to £45. Seniors can buy their permit for £25 instead of the new price of £35.

Joe Arndt, the club’s secretary, said the club had 150 members last season and the £10 price increase was to cover the increased price of the lease.

Cramond open their salmon season on Saturday, February 2, with a breakfast BBQ at Fair-a-Far weir from 9am. Members and non-members are welcome.

Club officials stressed they are keen to see an end to works on the £500,000 fish pass improvement package being delivered by The City of Edinburgh Council and the Forth Rivers Trust.

Arndt said: “We have been told that the work on the weir at Fair-a-Far will be completed by the end of February.”

Elsewhere, Bob Perrett and Ian Whyte will use their experience of fishing overseas to demonstrate saltwater fly patterns at the Edinburgh Fly Dressers Club at Slateford Bowling Club, 28 Lanark Road, Edinburgh EH14 1TH from 7.30pm on Wednesday. Non-members are welcome to attend to learn more about the club.

And finally, local anglers are being invited to take part in the Sea Angling Diary research project commissioned by Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) on behalf of the Government.

It aims to help improve the marine environment through better management of fish stocks and to demonstrate the impact of sea angling on the country. More information on www.seaangling.org