Fishing: February date set for those wishing to join Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team

The Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team are stepping-up their search for new talent, and a development weekend is pencilled in for the weekend of February 16 and 17 in Stirling.

The Saturday is designed for newcomers but the Sunday is for current members of the Scotland squad only.

Liz McLellan, one of the committee, said the programme for the weekend is being organised at the moment.

The ladies recently held a fund-raising auction for a day fishing with TV personality Paul Young who has starred in Still Game and Hooked on Fishing.

Drumtassie Trout Fishery near Blackridge, West Lothian, won and fishery owner Leeanne Aitchison indicated that a date around Easter was being discussed with the personality.

A recent bonus ball draw for six months fishing at Newton Farm Fishery, donated by John Callison, was won by Scott Mudie.

The ladies have scheduled two further fund-raisers at Drumtassie on April 28 – they will be taking names shortly – and another is scheduled for May at Newton Farm Fishery which is at Wormit, Newport-on-Tay. A date will be confirmed soon.

And the ladies have set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page to help boost their finances even further.

Meanwhile, Gus Brindle, a director of Angling Scotland, revealed they are keen to bring in additional directors with specialist knowledge or skills.

They are also looking for an independent chairperson, somebody to fill the marketing, branding and communications director’s post, and also a finance director.

Brindle said: “If you feel that you have the experience and qualifications to fill any of these roles and can commit a bit of your own time to helping us develop and drive the sport forward, we would love to hear from you.”

Angling Scotland are also forming sub-committees to deal with child protection, welfare and safeguarding and equality, diversity and inclusion.

The move is to streamline processes and procedures, providing a better service to members and reducing the administrative and time burden on individual officers.