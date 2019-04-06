Fishing: Fly-tying evening at Cramond Angling Club aims to boost membership and build knowledge

Cramond Angling Club host their first fly-tying evening of the season on Tuesday as the club aim to build membership.

Bosses believe that activities such as this, plus river walks to help newcomers identify where to fish on their eight-mile stretch of the Almond from the shoreline to upstream of Kirkliston, will bind members together.

Lee Currie of Orvis in central Edinburgh is the man who will lead the event in Cramond Yacht Club. It starts at 8pm and this is the event cancelled from last month as Mr Currie was unwell.

Meanwhile, coarse fishing is available in Holyrood Park on Duddingston Loch providing you avail yourself of a permit from Historic Scotland.

As this is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) and a Scheduled Ancient Monument (SAM) there are regulations in place to protect the park, its wildlife and the interests of all visitors. The loch is accessed from the car park at Duddingston Lodge next to Duddingston Village and anglers can fish from the north shore for perch, roach and carp.

Signs on the shore of the loch indicate the area where fishing is allowed and fishing must take place from the shore only.

The Ranger Service say wading is not allowed and only conventional rod and line angling is allowed. Barbless hooks are recommended and bait fishing with maggot or worm is the most popular.

All fish caught must be released unharmed and lead shot weights and multiple hooks are prohibited.

Permits are obtainable at Holyrood Park Education Centre, 1 Queen’s Drive, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh EH8 8HG or contact the rangers on 0131 652 8150, or hs.rangers@scotland.gsi.gov.uk

I picked one up from Queen’s Drive and it takes seconds from the modern building behind the Palace of Holyrood House looking towards Meadowbank. They are free.

Meanwhile, at sea, Derek Anderson of Aquamarine Charters from Eyemouth welcomed good weather last weekend. More trips are planned this weekend so consult his website.

He said: “Great weather last Saturday saw Sagittarius out for six hours with the best angler claiming six keepers, and four were put back. All anglers had fish but Sunday was not so good with seals stealing the fish.”

• RiverLife: Almond and Avon are hosting an invasive non-native species identification workshop next week. It is suited to anybody who wishes to learn about the non-native species which colonise in rivers and the impact they have on the biodiversity, economy and society.

Experts will discuss how to find them, what to avoid and how people manage them.

An opportunity will be given to head out to the riverbanks and have a look at the invasive species along the River Almond.

The workshop is at Kirkliston Community Centre, on Tuesday (10am to 2pm). Spaces are available. Contact Amy at a.fergusson@forthriverstrust.org