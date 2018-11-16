Fishing: Help raise funds for Ladies fly fishing team

SCOTLAND’S ladies fly fishing team have won gold in three out of the past five years in the Home Internationals against England, Ireland, and Wales.

The team of 12 and one reserve are, however, looking for fresh blood to maintain their purple patch.

In 2019 they fish Draycote near Rugby in Warwickshire and they are trying to raise funds to send a team.

Edinburgh-born TV personality Paul Young, who formerly hosted a highly-successful fishing programme called Hooked on Fishing, has offered to spend a day at a venue of the winner’s choice and on a date to be mutually agreed as an auction prize.

And the top bid so far in the auction which finishes at the end of the month is £1200.

Liz Mclellan, one of the Scottish women’s fund-raising team, said that interest has been high in the prize to join the former Tales of Para Handy, Taggart and Still Game actor on the day out.

The Armadale-based international angler added: “The auction is on Facebook and Paul is great company and the date and place is by mutual agreement.

“This is one of a number of fund-raising activities we intend to hold as it costs a considerable sum to send a team.”

The ladies come from all over Scotland including Helensburgh, Forfar, Irvine, Kinross, and Edinburgh.

Liz added: “We are trying to bring more lady anglers into the pool so we can get the best team together to compete against England, Ireland, and Wales.

“Obviously, they need to be able to fish but we have a development weekend in February where we help them to improve their fishing techniques.

“We are a friendly bunch and there are lot of women who fish but may not fish competitively. We want to attract them to join us.”

A reminder that Cramond Angling Club host their annual meeting at Cramond Boat Club at 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 21.

And West Lothian Angling Association host their annual meeting on Monday, November 26 at 8pm in Mid Calder Community Centre.

Musselburgh and District Angling Association hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, November 27 at 7.45pm in the Congregational Church at 6 Links Street, Musselburgh.

Chris Halliday, the chairman, said that this will be the ideal opportunity for anybody interested in joining the committee and he added: “You can put your name forward for consideration by email to riveresk-mdaa@hotmail.com.