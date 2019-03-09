Fishing: New prices to attract young anglers to Harlaw and Threipmuir

Malleny Angling Club, who look after popular Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs in the Pentland Hills, two miles south of Balerno, have confirmed a new price structure and launched an initiative to attract more young anglers.

Jim McComb, the chief bailiff, admitted that last season had been poor because of a hard winter followed by a dry summer and problems over the reservoir level which fell down to almost zero.

Fishing begins for the summer on April 1 and McComb said the water levels are now up.

He added: “We will be stocking fish before the first day of the season and carry on stocking throughout the year.”

The 2019 prices are £20 for a day ticket killing three fish, a day ticket on a catch and release basis is £15, an evening ticket killing two fish is £15 and an evening session on catch and release is £10.

McComb said: “We have thought about this (evening fishing) for a number of years and we see there was a market for that, guys coming up after their shift at night and who coming up for the night.

“Why should they pay £20 for two hours fishing? We hope that catch and release fishing for a tenner in the evening will encourage more people to come up.

“We also hope to attract young anglers. You can bring a one youngster with you on the ticket. The number of fish you catch will be between the pair of you but, because of health and safety, we want one-on-one for safety reasons. If you are bringing up two youngsters you will have to bring another adult.”

Meanwhile, 12-acre Clubbiedean above Colinton open their season with an open day on Saturday, March 16 with a trophy for the top rod. They offer fly fishing from boats and bait fishing from the bank.

Morton Fishings near Livingston open for the season on Friday at 2017 prices. The 23-acre fishery will then be open every day from 8.30am to dusk.

Remember, trout fishing begins on The Almond and other local rivers on March 15. The Water of Leith season starts on April 1.

The Scottish Fly Fair is on this Saturday and Sunday at The Stirling Court Hotel in the University of Stirling. Organiser David Newell said expert casters are there to help even experienced fisherman improve.

Book stands, videos and talks are planned and Lothians suppliers are among the exhibitors.

David claimed: “This is the No 1 social gathering for fly fishing and fly tying enthusiasts in Scotland.

“We are full to the brim with some of the best fly fishing tackle producers, fly tying brands, fishing outfitters, professional casting demonstrations and expert fly fishing tuition.

“It is our second Scottish Fly Fair in Stirling and it is the largest collection of fly fishing and fly tying products under one roof, anywhere in Scotland.”