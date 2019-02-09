Fishing: Wintry weather plays havoc with best-laid plans

THE weather has had a major impact on fishing in rivers, still waters and in the sea in the East of Scotland. Check before travelling is the best advice.

Manager John Dewar reports that Rosslynlee Trout Fishery near Roslin has been frozen but, before the cold snap, the anglers who braved the conditions had mixed results. Morton Fishings near Livingston has also been closed because of frost.

But Kailzie Fishery near Peebles has re-opened after being closed from the end of January.

Meanwhile, groups with learning difficulties have been booking times for later in the year at Kailzie.

Manager Jimmy Barrett said parties from Mid and East Lothian and Edinburgh enjoy the experience of fishing in the small bait pond on the site which covers two acres.

Jimmy, who has been running Kailzie for 12 years, said: “We get a lot of people with learning difficulties from Mid and East Lothian.

“We support them on the bait pond and then they have lunch. If any groups are interested pick up the phone. Everything is ready for them on arrival.”

There are special car parking spaces next to the fishing headquarters which has disabled facilities.

Sport in the nearby River Tweed has also been hit. Peter Reith of the Peeblesshire Trout Fishing Association said the weather needs to warm up. Grayling are, however, in season and beads seem to be the favourite.

The weather has also affected sea fishing. Mark Fouracres of Bee Cool Fish of Eyemouth had hoped to take anglers and divers out last weekend on his charter boat. However, the weather beat him.

He said: “The wind went into the north on Friday through Saturday and Sunday resulting in a 1.5m plus nasty sea. We were unable to fish.”