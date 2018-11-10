Fishing: You’ll have to be quick to net Loganlea Trout Fishery offer

The special end-of-season offer at Loganlea Trout Fishery ends this Sunday.

Owner Karen Jack offers take-what-you-catch for £25 from 9am to 5pm and interest has been high for the deal which is bank fishing only.

Any legal method can be used and anglers who have taken up the offer have produced spectacular results. Two customers landing 23 fish for 63.7lbs, one of which was a cracking 5.75lbs.

Nearby, at Rosslynlee Trout Fishery, one angler made others green with envy.

David Bullen landed 12 trout on one visit and he returned for another session two days later and hooked 11 on various patterns including diawl bach (Welsh for little devil). Other popular patterns currently succeeding include the egg and olive dancers.

Rosslynlee also promote a loyalty scheme. If you visit on nine occasions you get the tenth visit free and manager John Dewar confirmed that they regularly re-stock the water.

To prove it, there is a chart near the check-in desk indicating the re-stocking dates.

Meanwhile, for some, this is the season for being indoors and tying flies for next season. The Edinburgh Fly Dressers Club has started its winter session and it meets every Wednesday at Slateford Bowling Club, Lanark Road, Edinburgh at 7:30pm.

The programme features demonstrations and also provides structured sessions for beginners, and anybody interested is invited to visit.

In Penicuik, Fishers are hosting Thursday sessions in their shop in November and December from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. The sessions are free but anglers need to bring their own equipment.

Beginners are welcome to the popular sessions which have been running in the winter for the past nine years and regulars are more than willing to help novice tyers.

Musselburgh and District Angling Association hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, November 27 at 7.45pm in the Congregational Church at 6 Links Street, Musselburgh.

Chris Halliday, the chairman, said that this will be the ideal opportunity for anybody interested in joining the committee and he added: “You can put your name forward for consideration by email to riveresk-mdaa@hotmail.com.”

A reminder that Cramond Angling Club host their annual meeting at Cramond Boat Club at 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 21.

And West Lothian Angling Association host their annual meeting on Monday, November 26 at 8pm in Mid Calder Community Centre.