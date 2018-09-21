Glencorse Reservoir to trial midweek evening sessions from May

Glencorse Reservoir above Flotterstone in The Pentland Hills will be trialling midweek evening sessions from May.

Owner Bill Taylor confirmed they will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5.15pm to 10pm for three boats or more.

He said: “They will be by bookings only and single boats are welcome to book, but we will require at least another two boats to book before we will open.”

Day sessions next season will be from Tuesday to Sunday (9am to 4.30pm) for three boats or more. Once again it is bookings only.

Bruce Hope, chairman of West Lothian Angling Association, said that the rise in the river levels was welcomed and he confirmed that the club’s next fly-tying evening for members and non-members is at Mid Calder Community Centre (opposite the Black Bull) on Monday, October 1 from 7.15pm to 9pm. Materials are provided along with instruction.

John Mackay at Morton Fishings near Mid Calder reports two successful outings last weekend. Dunfermline Angling Club netted 42lbs of rainbow trout with the biggest weighing in at 9lbs, and Ferry Fly Fishers totalled 28lbs with the largest specimen of 6lbs 12oz. They were caught on various patterns.

Now, a reminder that day permits have been reduced to £20 from £25 because of the low water level at Harlaw and Threipmuir reservoirs and anglers are reminded to be careful on the steep banks.

Fish are now being caught on all beats on Cramond Angling Association’s eight-mile stretch of The Almond including brown trout over the 2lb mark.

Nymphs, wet flies and mepps are proving the most successful. Chairman Adam Cross said vegetation is dying back on the upper beats which will make access to the river easier and that is where the bigger brown trout tend to linger.

At Markle in East Lothian, the best recent fish caught weighed 12lbs and was hooked by local man Ron Thom on a black spider. Bruce Hunter from Edinburgh landed one at 9lbs 8oz on his home-made black lure.

The bigger fish are starting to show now that the water temperatures have dropped and prospects are improving for the Autumn.