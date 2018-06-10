Grace Reid wins bronze with new partner Haslam in China

Capital diver Grace Reid continued her fine year at the weekend when she and Ross Haslam picked up a bronze medal in the 3m mixed synchro FINA World Cup event in China.

It is their first tournament as a pair, Sheffield’s Haslam partnering the 22-year-old former Edinburgh Ding Club member after Tom Daley decided to take a break for the rest of 2018.

And they settled into a groove well, their best dive in Wuhan coming in the final round, scoring them 72.54 points for their forward 3½ somersault in pike position, helping them finish with a total of 302.64 points.

Gold went to Han Wang and Zheng Li of China with 337.95 points with Italy’s Elena Bertocchi and Maicol Verzotto taking silver with 303.90 points.

Earlier in the day, Commonwealth Games 1m champion Reid was in competition in the women’s 3m individual event, finished in 14th place (273.00 points).