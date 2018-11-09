Grange bid to maintain five-point lead

GRANGE coach David Knipe will look to consolidate his team’s five-point lead at the summit of men’s Division One against lowly Kelburne at Fettes College tomorrow (12.30).

Grange have 20 points from eight matches while Kelburne, who pressed the Edinburgh club hard for the title last season before slipping-up on the final day, have only five points from seven fixtures.

The ninth-placed Paisley side have shipped 21 goals and scored only 19. Compare that to Grange who have scored 37 and lost only 11.

Watsonians, who are eighth with eight points from eight games, visit Hillhead (13.30) who are third with 15 points from nine starts.

Edinburgh University, who are only a point and one place above Watsonians and with a game more played, entertain Uddingston (4.00) who are on 11 points and are looking for points to remain in the top five.

Other fixtures are sixth-placed Clydesdale v Western Wildcats (4.00) who are second.

Pointless bottom club Aberdeen Standard Gordonians, who have scored only two goals and let in 55, are at home to Grove Menzieshill who are fourth.