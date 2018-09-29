Grange hockey to be fully tested against Western

David Knipe’s ambitions to make hockey’s top four with his new-look Grange side should be fully tested today when they entertain success-hungry Western at Fettes (1pm).

Grange, the defending champions, are the early pace-setters on goal difference from Hillhead in Division One having recorded a 6-1 home win over newly-promoted Gordonians, and a 1-1 draw at Clydesdale.

But sixth-placed Western come into the clash having edged arch rivals Kelburne, 2-1, in their only outing so far this term.

Last season, the teams drew 3-3 and 1-1 and Knipe said: “We want to push as hard as we can to make the top four.”

He is without Luke Cranney and Hamish Imrie who have gone to German side Harvestehuder, and Joe Waterston is with Beeston.

Callum MacKenzie is now at Cardiff & Met while Robbie Croll plays for Edinburgh University and Australian duo Nathen Doherty and Dominic Wild have returned home. Duncan Riddell has returned from Reading and Robbie Shepherdson from Loughborough.

Grove Menzieshill, under new coach Neil Allan, entertain Uddingston (4pm), a side they beat 3-2 home and away last season, but the Lanarkshire outfit now boast Aussie striker Brad Hughes who has already scored six goals in Uddingston’s two matches.

Dethroned champions Kelburne, who are eighth in the table of ten, have a double-header against Clydesdale (1.30pm) and Edinburgh University tomorrow (1.30pm), both at Glasgow Green. Watsonians entertain Hillhead on Sunday (3pm) at Meggetland.

The only fixture in Women`s National League 1 is the varsity clash between newly promoted Glasgow and champions Edinburgh who trail Clydesdale Western and Dundee Wanderers by six points, but with two games in hand.