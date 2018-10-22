Grange players come to their senses to defeat title rivals Grove

ROBBIE Shepherdson admitted that hockey champions Grange failed to turn up in their 3-3 draw with Uddingston at Fettes College on Saturday.

And it appeared that it was going to be an action replay when Grove Menzieshill moved into a 3-0 lead after 27 minutes at the same venue 24 hours later.

Then Grange clicked into gear after 32 minutes and slammed a magnificent seven goals past the shell-shocked Tayside team who have aspirations of taking the title from Grange this season.

Free-scoring Frank Ryan started the blitz after 32 minutes and the Edinburgh side were still 3-1 behind at the break.

Then they hit six unanswered goals from Todd Mills, Duncan Riddell, Jacob Tweedie, Callum Milne, Dylan Bean and Shepherdson in the final 34 minutes against Neil Allan’s men.

It was a jolt to Grove and a massive boost to Grange and Shepherdson admitted: “We struggled (on Saturday) and weren’t there all through the team. We got what we deserved to be honest. We didn’t turn up.”

Edinburgh University are in second spot in the men’s Division One table after coming from behind to edge Western Wildcats 2-1 at Auchenhowie. Fraser Moran fired the home side ahead near the interval but strikes by David Mawhinney and Ian Moodie secured the points for the students.

Watsonians gained their first victory with a 4-1 win against pointless Aberdeen Standard Gordonians with a double from Tomas Gonzales and strikes from Fraser Heigh and Fraser McCurdy.

In Glasgow, Cameron Golden, who starred for Great Britain under-21s in Malaysia, scored a hat-trick in Grove Menzieshill`s 4-0 win over Clydesdale. Albert Rowling added the other goal which propelled the Taysiders to the top of the division for 24 hours.

And Kelburne claimed a 4-2 victory over Hillhead with Johnny Christie scored twice.