Grange show grit ahead of European ties

COMEBACK man Duncan Riddell believes his late game-winner against title rivals Western Wildcats is the ideal tonic for Grange ahead of their European hockey adventure this week.

Scotland’s Division One title holders, who won 3-2, jet to Barcelona on Wednesday ahead of the European Hockey League which starts on Friday.

Grange open their campaign against Austrian cracks SV Arminen and play Dutch team HC Oranje-Rood on Saturday.

Riddell, who spent last season at top English side Reading, believes Grange are ready after Saturday’s narrow escape.

The 25-year-old said: “This result is ideal for us ahead of that.”

The Edinburgh-born Scotland star slammed the ball home for ten-man Grange from close range following a penalty corner.

And it cemented a spectacular comeback for the Edinburgh club who were 2-0 down to Western Wildcats early in the second-half following strikes from Scottish internationalist Rob Harwood and Joe McConnell.

Riddell’s first goal for the club for two years followed strikes from Jacob Tweedie and Frank Ryan, who netted after a flowing move and a slide-rule pass from Todd Mills.

Grange skipper Cammy Fraser was red carded for violent conduct and Riddell said: “Cammy’s red-card got us going.

“We started to press Western and forced a number of corners and this shows that we have the hunger to win big matches.”

In women’s Division One, Edinburgh University beat Glasgow University 6-1 in the West of Scotland after the sides were level at 1-1 at the break.

Division One (men): Grange 3, Western Wildcats 2; Kelburne 5, Clydesdale 6; Hillhead 11, Aberdeen Standard 0; Grove Menzieshill 4, Uddingston 0. Division One (women): Glasgow University 1, Edinburgh University 6.