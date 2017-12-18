Grove looking good for 21st hockey title

Grove Menzieshill continued the relentless drive towards their 21st men’s indoor Division 1 hockey title with another six points from back-to-back victories over bottom side Edinburgh University and city rivals Dundee Wanderers.

Grove beat the students 4-1 and overturned Wanderers 5-2 to move on to 15 points from five games.

Edinburgh University also lost 10-3 to city rivals Inverleith with captain Patrick Christie netting six goals, three in each half, and were edged 6-5 in the final game of the day by Clydesdale. Inverleith beat Dundee Wanderers 6-4 to complete a successful Saturday as they continue to climb the table and are now third with nine points.#

Grange continue to struggle. They lost 7-5 to Kelburne and 3-2 to Clydesdale and are second-bottom of the table with one point. Edinburgh University have failed to land a point yet and the league resumes on Saturday, January 6.

• Division One (men): Inverleith 10, Edinburgh University 3; Hillhead 5, Dundee Wanderers 3; Kelburne 7, Grange 5; Grove Menzieshill 4, Edinburgh University 1; Dundee Wanderers 4, Inverleith 6; Clydesdale 3, Grange 2; Kelburne 8, Hillhead 3; Dundee Wanderers 2, Grove Menzieshill 5; Edinburgh University 5, Clydesdale 6 (all games played at Bells Sports Centre, Perth).