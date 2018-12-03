Hockey: Frank Ryan gives Grange breathing space entering winter shutdown

FRANK Ryan scored a key goal as champions Grange roared back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Kelburne 4-1 in hockey Division One. And the striker declared: “We’re in a good position.”

Grange go into the winter shutdown in men’s outdoor hockey having won nine and drawn two of their 11 games so far. They have 29 points and are setting the pace in the table of ten, four points clear of second-placed Western Wildcats and Dundee side Grove Menzieshill who are third with 25 points.

Johnny Christie, Kelburne’s former Scottish international player, shocked the visitors with a breakaway goal to open the scoring. But ex-Great Britain squad player Dan Coultas netted a penalty corner before the break to level.

Then striker Ryan, Dylan Bean and Todd Mills scored unanswered in the space of ten, second-half minutes as Grange began to dominate against opponents who have struggled this season.

Ryan said: “We didn’t do ourselves justice in the first half but we upped our game in the second half and dominated.”

“Now we’re in a good position after pleasing results in the first-half of the season.”