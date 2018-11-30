Hockey: Grange can’t afford slip-up as they travel to take on Kelburne

Eight places and 17 points separate Grange from Kelburne in hockey’s Division One.

The Edinburgh side top the table having won eight and drawn two of their ten games so far. Kelburne, who were edged by Grange for the league title last season, are ninth having won three and lost seven of their ten fixtures.

However, Grange bosses are not taking Saturday’s trip to Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre lightly. Coach David Knipe wants to finish the first half of the season on a high.

And that means taking care of Kelburne and possibly clawing back some of the goal difference between them and Grove Menzieshill, who hammered pointless Aberdeen Standard Gordonians 21-0 in a league game last weekend to take their goal difference to 44.

Grange can’t afford to slip up as second-placed Western Wildcats have 25 points from 11 games, and Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill are third with 24 points from their 11 starts.

This is the final fixture before the winter shutdown.

Ed Irvine, Grange club’s team manager, said: “Kelburne’s results do not necessarily reflect their play in games. They have some very experienced players (and coach) and a few of their games have been decided by one goal.

“The match will be both testing and competitive as both clubs look to finish the first part of the outdoor season with a win and the three points.”