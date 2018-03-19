Hockey: Grange coach Knipe frustrated as his title hopefuls miss chances

Grange hockey coach David Knipe did not mince his words after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Western at Fettes.

The Capital team failed to convert a number of open play and penalty corner chances and the dropping of two points could prove fatal as they bid to land the Division One title.

Knipe said: “I felt we dominated the game. We had eight corners. If you do not execute, you are not going to win.”

Andrew McConnell claimed the opener after 14 minutes, the young striker firing low into the net from Western’s first penalty corner. It took Grange until 12 minutes into the second half to level, Cammy Fraser latching onto the ball following a penalty corner breakdown and Callum McKenzie deflecting the skipper’s low drive home.

At Titwood, Inverleith lost 3-2 to Clydesdale after falling three behind after 29 minutes.

Coach Stuart Neave said: “The change came in 32nd minute when we had our first penalty corner and Simon Ewing scored. In the second half, we made most of the opportunities and were rewarded with an excellent goal by Stephen Dick. We continued to press but the chances were not converted.”