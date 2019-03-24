Hockey: Grange eye unbeaten season after retaining Division One title

Frank Ryan netted a double on Sunday as Grange celebrated retaining the Division One hockey title.

Duncan Riddell netted the other in a 3-0 home win over sixth-placed Clydesdale.

And Ryan said Grange, who saw off the challenge of second-placed Western Wildcats, will not switch off, insisting: “We want to go through the season unbeaten.”

Riddell scored a single as Grange cruised to victory in blustery conditions at Fettes College in their 14th win in 17 games so far this term, a record which includes three draws. They had already clinched the title with a 4-1 win over Hillhead on Saturday.

With coach David Knipe’s side in the Scottish Cup final, the double dream remains alive. Knipe saluted his players and said it had been a hard, competitive season. He said: “I’m particularly happy for the players who have performed consistently to achieve this success.”

The champions play Grove Menzieshill in their final Division One game on Tayside next Saturday.