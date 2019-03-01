Hockey: Grange geared up for title run-in

Champions Grange have a run of four home games which could consolidate their position at the top of hockey’s Division One table.

The Fettes College-based club host city rivals Watsonians on Saturday (11am).

Then, they are at home to Edinburgh University on March 9 followed by Clydesdale on March 16 and Hillhead on March 23.

Their final league fixture of the regular season is on March 30 at Grove Menzieshill, one of their main challengers for the title. Coach David Knipe has guided Grange to 33 points so far. Grove are currently third with 26 points.

At Peffermill on Saturday, Edinburgh University, who are sixth, entertain fifth-placed Clydesdale (4.00) with only three points separating the sides.