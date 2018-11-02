Hockey: Grange looking to extend lead at top of Division One table

Early-season pacesetters Grange travel to Hillhead on Saturday (3.00) looking to put distance between themselves and their nearest challengers in hockey’s Division One.

Coach David Knipe has steered the champions to five wins and two draws in their seven matches so far this term.

They have 17 points, two ahead of Hillhead, who have played a game more. Grange are full of confidence after whipping bottom club Aberdeen Standard Gordonians 10-0 in the north-east last Saturday.

Edinburgh University, who have slipped down the table to seventh position following their 2-0 home defeat by Kelburne, visit fourth-placed Grove Menzieshill (2.30), who are looking to bounce back after being edged 2-1 by Western Wildcats in their last outing.

And Watsonians, who are eighth, three points ahead of second-bottom Kelburne but with a game more played, also travel, this time to Clydesdale (noon), who are sixth.

Club coaches are looking for a response following their 8-2 home reverse to Uddingston last Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Division Two, third-placed Inverleith, who are three points adrift of second-placed Dunfermline Carnegie, travel to Aberdeen Grammar School (noon) following their 5-3 home win over lowly Perthshire last weekend.

Aberdeen are sixth and were thrashed 8-1 at Carnegie in their last outing.