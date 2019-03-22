Hockey: Grange manager warns title-chasers ahead of weekend double-header

Unbeaten Grange entertain fifth-place Hillhead (11.00) on Saturday and Clydesdale on Sunday (1.30) as they continue their bid to retain hockey’s Division One title.

The Capital side – five points clear of second-placed Western – have a couple of players facing late fitness checks ahead of the double-header at Fettes College. Ed Irvine, Grange’s team manager, warned both Hillhead and Clydesdale are in the fight for a play-off place and therefore will compete for every point. He said: “Both are well-coached and organised and we expect tough, competitive matches.”

Elsewhere, Watsonians, who are eighth, entertain seventh-placed Clydesdale (Peffermill 1.00) with only two points separating the teams.

Edinburgh University, meanwhile, are in sixth position but coach Graham Moodie is keen to make the top four. Grove Menzieshill provide the students’ opposition at Peffermill on Saturday (4.00). In Division Two, Inverleith face a crucial clash (Edinburgh Academy, 3.00) with Dunfermline Carnegie, their main rivals for a promotion spot behind champions Dundee Wanderers. Inverleith have climbed to second spot on 34 points, two ahead of Carnegie.