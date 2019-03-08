Hockey: Grange’s Duncan Riddell calls for focus as title comes into sight

Scotland internationalist Duncan Riddell is determined to do all he can to help Grange claim a second successive Scottish Division One hockey title.

The Edinburgh club – unbeaten in 13 matches – top the ten-strong table by six points and have four games left to go in the championship race.

Riddell said: “We are going well and we need to stay focused for the next four games.”

Edinburgh University are Grange’s opponents at Fettes College on Saturday and Riddell said: “They work really hard and we need to be focused right the way through it.”

Watsonians coach Mike Leonard, whose side lost 6-0 to Grange last weekend, must lift his eighth-placed side for their home clash with Kelburne. Leonard was pleased with his squad in the second half of last Saturday’s game and is building towards preserving the club’s top-flight status via the play-offs.