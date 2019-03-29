Hockey: Grange wary of Menzieshill’s threat to hopes of unbeaten season

Newly-crowned Division One hockey champions Grange head to Tayside on Saturday to face Grove Menzieshill (4.00) in their final league match as they bid to go the whole season unbeaten.

Menzieshill lost 5-0 at the hands of Edinburgh University last weekend but Grange striker Frank Ryan insisted: “They’ll be up for us coming. We want to finish the season unbeaten and we know that they will make it tough for us.”

Grange, who successfully retained their title last weekend, are defending an impressive record which features 14 wins and three draws.

Elsewhere, Watsonians, who are eighth, entertain high-flyting Western Wildcats at Pefermill (1.00) while fifth-placed Edinburgh University visit Hillhead (1.30). The Glasgow side have slipped to seventh in the table.