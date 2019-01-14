Hockey: Inverleith suffer new year hangover as two defeats dent their progress

Have your say

INVERLEITH suffered a double defeat as the early-season indoor hockey Division One pacesetters hit the skids at the Dundee International Sports Centre.

The Edinburgh side lost 7-1 to arch-rivals Grove Menzieshill and 6-3 to Western Wildcats from Glasgow.

Patrick Christie was Inverleith’s only marksman in the defeat by Western, the Scottish internationalist slotting home from a penalty corner. David Odgen and Alex Wilson scored in the 6-3 defeat by Western.

Coach Stuart Neave said: “Obviously, we are disappointed to lose both games, especially surrendering a 3-1 lead to Western.

“Unfortunately, we did not play well enough for 40 minutes in either game, therefore you cannot expect to win.

“However, it is good that we now have time to re-focus as we enter the group and ultimately knockout stage of the competition. Everything is in our own hands.”

Grange were beaten 10-2 by Grove Menzieshill but defeated the Wildcats 3-2.