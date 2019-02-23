Hockey: Leaders Grange go West to meet title rivals

Have your say

Long-time Division One hockey pacesetters Grange defend their unbeaten 12-game run today with a trip to second-placed Western Wildcats.

Six points separate the sides with 12 matches already played while Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill are tucked in at third position only one point adrift of Western.

It’s a key clash and Grange coach David Knipe has steered his title-holders to ten wins and two draws, scoring 48 goals and conceding only 14 in reply.

Elsewhere, Watsonians host Edinburgh University. The students have 13 points and sit in seventh position. Watsonians are eighth in the ten-strong division with 11 points.