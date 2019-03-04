Hockey round-up: Grange maintain push for league-and-cup double | Students edge Clydesdale

Grange kept on course for a Scottish hockey league-and-cup double as they extended their unbeaten to 14 games.

Jacob Tweedie and skipper Cameron Fraser both claimed doubles in their 6-0 win over city rivals Watsonians at Fettes College, with Scottish internationalist Duncan Riddell and Irish striker Frank Ryan also counting.

Grange coach David Knipe now has four games remaining to claim a second successive title, but he continued to stress post-game the need for the club not to look ahead of themselves and to take only one game at a time. The next opposition is Edinburgh University on Saturday (11am at Fettes College).

Knipe said: “We started really well, playing simple hockey, but Watsonians are always organised and improved in the second-half.”

Holders Grange eased through to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday, hammering Division Two side Perthshire 11-1.

Elsewhere in the league, Edinburgh University edged Clydesdale 3-2 at Peffermill.