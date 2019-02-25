Hockey round-up: Grange remain clear after Wildcats draw | Edinburgh Uni edge out Watsonians

Have your say

Pace-setting Grange remain six points clear of the chasing pack despite drawing 1-1 at second-place Western Wildcats.

It was former Great Britain and Scotland international Dan Coultas who earned champions Grange the valuable point.

The English-born set-piece expert converted a penalty stroke after a Grange player was challenged heavily in front of goal.

His strike levelled a hard-fought encounter, with both sides playing good hockey in which chances were at a premium.

Western started well and were rewarded when Scottish international forward Rob Harwood netted in the first two minutes.

Grange, who edged the first meeting this season 3-2 at Fettes College and are the long-time leaders in the ten-strong division, dug in and started the second-half well.

Coultas scored and Grange pressed the home side hard in search of a second, but Western responded laten on with a series of four penalty corner opportunities in the dying minutes of the game, but they failed to capitalise.

Edinburgh University edged city rivals Watsonians 3-2 to take three valuable points in their bid to stay out of the relegation zone.