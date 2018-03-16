Hockey selectors face a nerve-wracking Saturday

SCOTLAND’S hockey selectors will be anxiously waiting by their phones tomorrow ahead of take-off for the Commonwealth Games.

There is a full card scheduled with Division One pacesetters Grange looking to stay ahead when they host fourth-placed Western Wildcats. The Glasgow side’s coach Harry Dunlop was pleased with a win in their 4-1 victory at bottom side Inverleith last Saturday. And he will look to his men to deliver again on their second visit to the Capital in successive weeks. Push-off at Fettes is at 11am.

Bromac Kelburne, who have 29 points and are in second place only a point behind, host Dundee Wanderers at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre (1.30pm) while Grove Menzieshill, who are third, entertain Uddingston (4.00pm).

Gavin Byers, Grove’s hockey development manager, saw his side win 4-0 at Edinburgh University last Saturday which took them to 25 points and consolidated fourth position.

In contrast, Edinburgh University’s playcaller, Graham Moodie, was unhappy with their performance and will look to see an improvement when the students, who are fifth, travel to second-bottom Hillhead (noon). Moodie, who jets to Australia with assistant coach, David Reid, and the Scotland party next week, is desperate to put points on the board to ensure his men finish out of the relegation play-offs.

Inverleith visit sixth-placed Clydesdale (4.30pm) who are boosted by their 3-2 win at Uddingston last weekend.