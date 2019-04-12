Hockey: Treble still on for Grange as they prepare for Grand Final

Grange go into Saturday’s play-off Grand Final against Grove Menzieshill with several players suffering from knocks and bruises.

Coach David Knipe will therefore wait until the last minute before finalising his squad for the game at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre (4.00pm).

The treble is still on as the Edinburgh club – Division One champions – are also in the Scottish Cup Final.

Meanwhile, Watsonians have a high noon date at the same venue in the relegation/promotion play-off. They play Division Two runners-up Dunfermline Carnegie after being edged 2-1 by fellow strugglers Kelburne at Peffermill last weekend.