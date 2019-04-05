Hockey: Watsonians face crunch game with Kelburne in battle for safety

WATSONIANS will fight for Division One hockey survival on Saturday (11am) when they entertain 13-times champions Kelburne at Peffermill in a relegation play-off.

The Edinburgh side finished eighth in the ten-strong division with 17 points from their 18 games having won five games and drawn two.

They scored 39 goals and lost 58 during the regular season while Kelburne won five and drew one of their 18 league fixtures, a far cry from the time when they dominated Scottish domestic hockey.

Kelburne, however, scored 46 goals and let in 53 in collecting 16 points so it all adds up to a tense affair.The other promotion/ relegation clash features Division One Hillhead who finished the regular season in seventh position, at home to Dunfermline Carnegie who ended runners-up in Division Two, just pipping Inverleith.

Newly-crowned Division One champions Grange, meanwhile, host Uddingston at Fettes College (12.30pm) in their play-off semi-final.

Grange collected 45 points from their 18 league fixtures losing only one game, their last, to second-placed Grove Menzieshill, and drawing three. Grove finished with 38 points.

Uddingston won eight and drew three of their 18 league matches to finish in fourth place with 27 points but they have become much stronger in the second-half of the season having recruited new Australian talent to their roster.

The other play-off game sees Dundee-based Grove entertain third-placed Western Wildcats at the Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC) at 4.00pm.