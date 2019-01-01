Iain Veitch leaves field trailing to win New Year’s Day Triathlon

Iain Veitch claimed victory at the New Year’s Day Triathlon in Edinburgh in the traditional curtain raiser for the new season.

The former Ironman competitor used a blistering run in Holyrood Park to repeat his 2015 win at the event in one hours and 29 seconds, ending up well clear of Borders-based teenage prospect William Taylor with Londoner Joe Spraggins making the podium for the third successive year. Sarah Scott held off defending champion Florie McLeish by 11 seconds to take the women’s title in 1:09.26 with youth hopeful Sarah Coutts in third.