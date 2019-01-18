Inverleith and Grange in opposite indoor hockey pools

Inverleith are in a pool with Western Wildcats, Dundee Wanderers and Dunfermline Carnegie as the race for the Scottish Division One indoor hockey title hots up.

The Edinburgh-based title holders open their pool games at Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth, on Saturday against Glasgow side Western, who beat them 6-3 last weekend at The Dundee International Sports Centre in the round-robin qualifiers despite being 3-1 ahead. They also face Dundee Wanderers.

Grange are in the other pool with Grove Menzieshill, who thrashed Inverleith 7-1 last weekend, Glasgow side Clydesdale and Kelburne. Grange play Grove in their first pool clash and then face Clydesdale in their second game on Saturday.

The top two from each pool progress to the semi-finals.