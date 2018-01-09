Inverleith keep up chase on leaders Grove Menzieshill

Inverleith remain third in the eight-strong Division One of the Scottish men’s indoor hockey league.

The Capital side have 15 points from seven games – winning five and losing two – and trail unbeaten leaders, Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill, by six points. Grove have won all their seven games with Kelburne second with 16 points.

Edinburgh’s two other representatives, Grange and Edinburgh University, are struggling at the foot of the table.

Seventh-placed Grange have four points from their seven games and the students have yet to record a point.

The latest round at Bells Sports Centre in Perth saw Inverleith win both their games, an 8-2 victory over Clydesdale followed by a 7-3 victory over Hillhead. Grange were edged 7-5 by Dundee Wanderers but beat Edinburgh University 6-3 in their other outing. The students also lost 5-4 to Hillhead.