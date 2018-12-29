Local anglers hope Fair a Far fish ladder can be a step up at Cramond

CRAMOND Angling Club (CAC) hope that contractors will have completed their work on the Fair a Far fish ladder on The River Almond before the salmon season opens.

Chairman Adam Cross confirmed that the club will host a special celebration on Saturday, February 2 to welcome the new salmon season.

It is on a Saturday to enable as many people as possible to attend, and Cross said: “We have urged the council and the contractors to remove the rubble which is in the river.

“Finishing the project would be of benefit to the river and also our anglers, who are concerned.”

New season ticket prices have been agreed for the club’s eight-mile stretch of the river. They are £45 for adults and £35 for seniors with a £5 charge for juniors. Students tickets are £20.

Cross said that the season ticket price represents good value for money and stressed that the river is accessible by public transport.

He added: “The club have well over 100 members who fish for salmon, sea trout and trout and the committee are organising a series of events next year to raise the profile.

“We’re looking at hosting fly-tying nights and also river walks among other events so members can get to know their river.

“It is a wonderful facility with easy access and we want as many people as possible to know what is available.”

The club’s website will be upgraded and their Facebook platform is proving popular with members and non-members.

Finally, other members recently elected are membership secretary Richy Melrose with Steve Glyn Jones as treasurer.