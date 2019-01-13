Local volleyball: Edinburgh City send out a message in Su Ragazzi win

City of Edinburgh sent a clear message to reigning Scottish women’s volleyball champions Su Ragazzi as they roared out of the blocks in their first league match after the festive break.

The Capital side handed Ragazzi their first league defeat of the season, coming through in straight sets 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 at Queensferry High.

It means they are now level with Ragazzi on points at the top but are marginally behind on match sets ratio.

At the bottom end of the table, Edinburgh Jets lost a five-setter with previously winless Caledonia West, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 13-25, 13-15.

Jets remain a point ahead of their opponents but have plenty of work to do if they are to beat the drop.

In the men’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh wasted a great opportunity to breathe new life into the title race when they held a two-set lead at home to unbeaten City of Glasgow Ragazzi. But they could not see off their opponents and Ragazzi stormed back to win 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-12 to open up a four-point lead at the top.