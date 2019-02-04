Local volleyball: Edinburgh University secure spot in top three

Edinburgh University shocked champions Su Ragazzi to confirm their place in the top three in the women’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League.

The students handed Ragazzi only their second league defeat of the season, coming through in straight sets 25-17, 25-21, 25-23. It means they go into the Top Three post-season split in third place with City of Edinburgh leapfrogging Ragazzi to go top after beating Caledonia West comfortably 25-20, 25-18, 25-13.

Edinburgh Jets, who are in the Bottom Three split in the post-season, took the first set at home to Volleyball Aberdeen on Saturday but went down 26-24, 20-25, 23-25, 17-25.

In the men’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh beat Capital rivals NUVOC in straight sets 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 and will play in the Top Three split with champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi and South Ayrshire.

NUVOC go into the Bottom Three split with Volleyball Aberdeen and winless Forza Ragazzi, who have only managed to take two sets all season.