Local volleyball: It’s NUVOC v City of Edinburgh in Scottish Cup

NUVOC set up a men’s Scottish Volleyball Cup quarter-final showdown with City of Edinburgh after a fourth-round win over St Andrews University.

NUVOC came through in straight sets 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 and City also won their fourth-round tie in three sets, seeing off non-league Perth & Kinross 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.

There are three Capital teams in the last eight with Edinburgh University overcoming VA Thunder 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 but Edinburgh Jets suffered a painful loss at home to Forza Ragazzi after holding a 2-1 lead on sets. The tie-break set went the distance as Jets lost 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 14-16.

In the women’s Scottish Cup, City of Edinburgh overcame their young second team City of Edinburgh II 25-10, 25-6, 25-4, and Edinburgh University won at Glasgow International 25-6, 25-16, 25-17.

Scottish Cup Quarter-final draw: Men: NUVOC v City of Edinburgh; Edinburgh University v Dundee University; Volleyball Aberdeen v City of Glasgow Ragazzi; Forza Ragazzi v South Ayrshire. Women: Edinburgh University v Su Ragazzi II; Volleyball Aberdeen or Dundee University v Edinburgh Jets; NUVOC or Caledonia West II v City of Edinburgh; Caledonia West v Su Ragazzi. Ties to be played on Feb 23.