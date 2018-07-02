Lucas Thomson claims silver to complete medal hat-trick at Junior Euros

Diver Lucas Thomson ended the European Junior Championship in Helsinki on a high, picking up an individual silver to add to the two team bronzes he had already won.

Earlier in the meet in Finland, the Edinburgh Diving Club athlete had finished in third place in the team event competing for Great Britain along with Victoria Vincent, Ben Cutmore and Anthony Harding. Then with Aidan Heslop he claimed bronze in the boys synchro platform event, but he went on and saved the best for last.

On Sunday evening, the 17-year-old Balerno High School pupil picked up a silver in the boys platform event.

In his first-ever junior international, he finished behind the eventual winner Ruslan Ternovoi of Russia. Having moved from first place to fifth after a dropped dive, Thomson showed his inner strength and worked his way back up to second place, scoring 489.65 points with the Russian on 563.20.