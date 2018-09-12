More tennis for Edinburgh kids as programme gets boost

More Edinburgh children will get the chance to take part in the Lawn Tennis Association’s ‘Tennis for Kids’ programme thanks to an increase in the number of places available for children in the Capital.

An expansion of the programme across Scotland will include new courses at Braid Tennis Club and Juniper Green Tennis Club. The courses, which run over six weekly sessions, are delivered by specially trained and accredited LTA and Tennis Scotland coaches.

Tennis for Kids is an introductory programme aimed at four to 11-year-olds. As well as expert coaching, children receive their own kit including a racquet, balls and personalised t-shirt all delivered directly to them for £25.

For more information, visit www.tennis-for-kids.co.uk