Musselburgh ask BHA for special permission to host Cheltenham Trials next week

Musselburgh have asked the racing authorities for special permission to stage their Cheltenham Trials Day next week.

The most prestigious NH fixture on the East Lothian track was lost twice – first to the weather and then when the equine flu epidemic struck – leading to the block cancellation of racing in Britain.

A single day with record breaking prize money in excess of £165,000 had been arranged for last Sunday, but the BHA’s decision to suspend racing put paid to that plan.

After six blank days, Musselburgh are helping to get the show going again with today’s fixture, but they are also hoping to resurrect the big races from their lost main meeting.

“The BHA have indicated that they will act to provide extra opportunities in the near future, but at present they are only adding extra races to some cards,” racecourse boss Bill Farnsworth said.

“We have not got another meeting for a while, but the authorities seem to be looking favourably at the weekend of February 23rd when horses vaccinated now would be eligible to race. So we have asked them if we can stage a replacement fixture on Friday, February 22, when we can run all our Cheltenham Trials races.

“There is no racing scheduled in the north that day and we have lost several fixtures in the northern area, so it’s fingers crossed they will help us out and we can stage what has become an integral part in the build up to the Cheltenham festival – especially as it is just a month away and there will be plenty of Cheltenham hopefuls needing a run between now and then,” he added