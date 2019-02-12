Musselburgh playing its part as racing returns after equine flu

Musselburgh helps to get racing back on track this afternoon after an enforced six-day break because of equine flu – but there will be a scarcity of runners on the East Lothian circuit.

“It’s because the BHA and the veterinary experts have decided on a controlled return to action with only horses which have been vaccinated in the past six months allowed to run,” explained racecourse boss Bill Farnsworth.

“Obviously that has curtailed the number of horses eligible to turn out tomorrow, even though we had a decent set of entries. Even if a horse has been vaccinated in the past few days, it would be unable to run until a full seven days after the vaccination was given.

“But we are delighted to be helping to get racing back into action and there will be free entry for everyone.”

Saryshagann rates as the best bet of the afternoon in Betway Maiden hurdle (3.50) after a promising debut over timber at Dioncaster recently.

The grey was successful three times on the level in the colours of the Aga Khan in France before changing hands for ¤48,000 in the summer of 2016 and moving to David O’Meara in North Yorkshire.

But then came problems and it was two years before he was able to run for his new connections, The gelding was unplaced on his first eight starts before winning at Ayr in September and he added another victory in the all-weather at Kempoton in November.

The six-year-old ran well on his hurdling bow on Town Moor when ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson, who will be on board again.

Millrose Belle has yet to win a race, but caught my eye when staying on into third place at Sedgefield recently and can take advantage of a low weight and a small field in the Betway Novices Handicap Hurdle (4.55).

That Sedgefield effort was over two-and-a-half miles and the step up in trip here will definitely be in her favour.

Sarvi has made the frame in her last five races and can give Jim Goldie another Musselburgh winner in the Betway Mares Handicap Hurdle (3.20).

The four-year-old was successful over ten furlongs on the flat at Ayr in September and was fourth on her hurdling bow here at Musselburgh in November. A runner-up spot followed on this track before Christmas and she has been third in her last to starts – both on this course.

Extreme Appeal has four victories in the point-to-point field on his CV and can open his account under rules in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Chase (4.20).

The gelding had a pipe opener over hurdles at Southwell recently after a six month break and can make the long trek from Leicestershire pay off. His trainer – Kelly Morgan – has saddled three winners from just ten runners so far this term.

Selections: 3.20 Sarvi; 3.50 Saryshagann; 4.20 Extreme Appeal; 4.55 Millrose Belle.