Musselburgh racecourse keeping fingers crossed over weather

Racing at Musselburgh on Friday hinges on a relenting of the freezing weather over the next 24 hours with an inspection called for Thursday afternoon.

With the track beneath a covering of snow when clerk of the course Harriet Graham surveyed the scene, she had little hesitation in calling the inspection and said: “We have an inch of snow, but it is something of a variable forecast. The forecasters say we could get snow, sleet or rain on Thursday and, if we are lucky and it is rain, then we would have a chance of racing. We shall monitor the situation closely, but it all hinges on what the weather throws at us.”