Musselburgh racing tips: Backing Baloo is a bare necessity

Court Baloo took advantage of a lenient mark to win at Musselburgh recently and can score again on the East Lothian track on Wednesday.

The gelding stayed on strongly to lead on the run-in and triumph over three miles here at the end of November and gets a confident vote in the Wiser to Bet at RUK Handicap Hurdle (2.30) over the same trip.

That latest success came off a mark 8lbs lower than for his previous victory at Bangor and the handicapper has put him only 3lbs tomorrow, so the seven-year-old should still have a little in hand.

He is trained in the Borders by Alistair Whillans whose son Ewan told me: “That small rise looks fair and he stays well, so we hope they go a good gallop to help bring his stamina into play off a low weight.”

Martiloo was still travelling well when unseating her rider in a competitive affair at Ayr recently and can make amends for that mishap by winning the Alex Donaldson Memorial Chase (1.30) under top rider Brian Hughes. She was placed over hurdles and fences in France and opened her winning account in this country when Hughes steered her to victory at Perth in August and they were then runner-up at Kelso where a mistake at the final obstacle may well have cost him dear.

Hughes was actually claimed to ride the winner of the Ayr race recently, but it is significant that he resumes his partnership with this mare and they can return to the winner’s enclosure.

Hughes can complete a double on board Chanceanotherfive in the concluding Watch Replays at RUK National Hunt Flat Race (3.30).

The six-year-old was successful in an Irish point-to-point in the spring before joining leading Scots trainer Keith Dalgleish for whom he has won both his starts in bumpers.

Those victories came at Perth and Newcastle and, although the gelding has to shoulder a double penalty here, he can complete the hat-trick.

Archive had some useful form in Ireland before joining Brian Ellsion in Yorkshire and scored in good style at Ayr on his British debut despite some sketchy jumping in the early stages. He was far from disgraced in a valuable chase at the Wetherby Christmas fixture and can take the RacingUK.com Kilmany Cup (3.00).

Selections: 1.30 Martiloo; 2.30 Court Baloo; 3.00 Archive; 3.30 Chanceanotherfive.