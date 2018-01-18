Musselburgh racing tips: Fraser Canyon’s long trek north can pay off

Hopes are high that racing will go ahead at Musselburgh on Friday and no-one will be more pleased than trainer Tim Vaughan, who sends three runners on the long trek from his base in south Wales.

The East Lothian track was under a blanket of snow earlier this week, but it melted away and an inspection planned for late Thursday afternoon was shelved with officials encouraged by a decent forecast.

They will take a precautionary look on Friday morning, but only a marked deterioration in the weather will bring problems and Fraser Canyon can help make the Vaughan expedition pay off by winning the Happy 50th Birthday Gerry McGladery Handicap Hurdle (3.30).

The gelding opened his winning account at the 16th attempt when overcoming problems in running to win on this track a month ago and he can overcome a 3lb rise in the ratings to follow up on Friday.

The six-year-old looked set to score comfortably here last month but edged about on the run-in and took a bump before keeping on gamely to win a photo finish. He stays well and gets a confident vote.

Star of Lanka looks a real bargain for he cost 33,000 guinneas as a youngster and was in training in Ireland with Dermot Weld, but did not run for that top yard and changed hands for just 800 guineas at the sales last August.

Yorkshire handler Sally Haynes had an immediate return on the investment when the four-year-old made a successful debut in a bumper on the all-weather at Newcastle just before Christmas and Star of Lanka can double up in the Gerry McGladery celebrates 50 National Hunt Flat Race (4.00) which closes the card.

He tackles an extra quarter of a mile, but is a half brother to a couple of winners on the level and can make his speed tell again.

Swing Hard has five victories on his CV and can add to that tally in the Gerry McGladery 50th Handicap Chase (2.55).

The gelding ran really well when third at Haydock in December on his first appearance for almost nine months, giving best only on the run to the final obstacle and that outing will have blown away the cobwebs.

Four of his five wins have come in the early weeks of the year and include a success over three miles of this track. He is 6lb higher than his last winning mark and has to give weight away all round, but still gets my vote.

Je Suis Charlie was an expensive loser when odds-on and beaten here recently, but he can recoup the losses in the Gerry McGladery is 50 Handicap Hurdle (2.20).

A winner twice on the flat for Newmarket trainer Michael Bell, he changed hands for 80,000 guineas at the autumn sales and was third on his hurdling bow in novice company at Doncaster in December.

The four-year-old looked to have things under control here on New Year’s Day when taking command at the penultimate flight, but he was worried out of it towards the finish and beaten half a length. He steps into handicap company but wears cheek pieces to help his concentration and gets weight from all his rivals. Compensation awaits.

Selections: 2.20 Je Suis Charlie; 2.55 Swing Hard; 3.30 Fraser Canyon; 4.00 Star of Lanka.