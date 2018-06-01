Musselburgh tips: Dine out on Haggas on Ladies Day

William Haggas sends two smart fillies up from his powerful Newmarket yard for the Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh tomorrow – and the pair can grab a big race double.

There will be lots of glamour and big prizes both on and off the track with a sell-out crowd of more than 10,000 turning out and Beshaayir looks set to take the main event, the £40,000 Stobo Castle Ladies Day Gold Cup (3.25).

This seven-furlong Listed affair has attracted a dozen smart fillies, including last year’s heroine Unforgetable Filly, and they all sport winning form, but Beshaayir looks as though she could be something special.

The three-year-old made her debut at Newbury last August and the work at home had clearly been impressive as she was sent off favourite, only to be beaten by a nose in a photo finish, but she recouped those losses in style back on that same track and distance the following month.

She reappeared on the all-weather at Wolverhampton early in April, where she stepped up to seven furlongs and was sent off a long odds-on favourite. It was little more than a piece of routine work for an easy success and Haggas clearly holds her in high regard as he has made entries for her in a pair of Group One fillies events at Royal Ascot, the Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes.

Beshaayir cost 120,000 guineas as a yearling and is the fifth foal of a mare who won at Listed level herself and all her produce so far have won. She can boost the family fortunes still further with success tomorrow to earn a trip to the Royal meeting in three weeks.

Dynamic can live up to her name by winning the Margaret McGladery Celebrates Ladies Day Fillies Handicap (2.50) to initiate the double for Haggas and jockey Ben Curtis. The four-year-old was sent off favourite on her only start as a juvenile and finished a close third at Newbury and made a successful reappearance at Newmarket last summer before finishing a close fifth in a competitive affair at Sandown, when she was hampered inside the final quarter of a mile.

She made amends with a clear cut success back at Newmarket in October though and a recent outing at Ascot will have helped to bring her to peak fitness. She came to challenge and had every chance there until lack of fitness told. Dynamic is able to race off the same mark here and with that outing behind her, she looks a solid wager.

Rebecca Bastiman has only had her licence for a couple of seasons – she took over from father Robin – but has a great record at Musselburgh with nine winners from 36 runners here for a 25 per cent strike rate.

Zeshov has contributed two of those course victories – both over a mile – and can add to the list by taking the Gaynor Winyard Handicap (4.00).

The gelding tackles an extra furlong here, but has looked like a winner waiting to happen recently, finishing second at Thirsk and third at Pontefract. He will be ideally suited by the fast underfoot conditions.

Joanne Mason gets on really well with Tapis Libre and they can round off a great day by winning the Silk Series Lady Riders Handicap (5.30).

The gelding was successful for this rider over two miles of this track in 2015 and they have won the Ladies Derby at Epsom in July for the past two seasons. A recent run when third at Thirsk after an eight-month break will have blown the cobwebs away and the ten-year-old can tune up for another tilt at Epsom next month by winning here.

Selections: 2.50 Dynamic; 3.25 Beshaayir; 4.00 Zeshov; 5.30 Tapis Libre.