Pool players all set for Edinburgh Open Championship

Scotland’s top pool players will head to the Capital this weekend to compete in the Edinburgh Open Championship at the Shandon Snooker & Pool Centre.

Five of the top six ranked players in Scotland are in the field fighting it out for a £600 winner’s cheque and their name on the Edinburgh Open Championship trophy.

The field includes defending champion and Scotland No.2 Mark Boyle (Falkirk), who starts out against Edinburgh’s Mark McGregor in his opening-round match

Tournament organiser, Paul Cruickshank said: “We have been lucky enough again to attract a really high-quality field and it should be another great event and hopefully it will go a long way towards continuing to develop the game in Edinburgh.”

Cruickshank is Edinburgh’s top ranked player in the Scottish rankings and starts out against fellow Edinburgh player Brian Doig.

Cruikshank added: “Whilst we don’t have anyone at the top of the rankings, there are a lot of really good players in the Edinburgh league and this tournament gives them a chance to take on some of the best players in the country, many of whom have won events at International level as well”

All matches are played over best of 13 frames. The event starts out with 75 players on Saturday morning and is played out to a finish on Saturday evening.