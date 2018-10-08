Positive stars for NUVOC, City of Edinburgh and Edinburgh Uni

Edinburgh NUVOC made a decent start to the volleyball league season after seeing off newly-promoted Forza Ragazzi in straight sets in the men’s SVL Premier.

NUVOC put together some solid volleyball to take the first two sets comfortably but Ragazzi came back to take the third set with some consistent serving.

The Capital side hit back in the fourth, leading 12-16 before Ragazzi clawed their way back into the contest but NUVOC held on to their nerve to win through 25-13, 25-16, 22-25, 21-25.

City of Edinburgh also had a 3-1 away win at South Ayrshire, coming through 25-16, 20-25, 29-27, 25-20 after prevailing following a marathon third set.

In the women’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh won the Capital derby against Edinburgh Jets after losing the first set, 2-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18.

Edinburgh University also started in positive fashion, seeing off Caledonia West at home in straight sets 25-22, 25-22 26-24).