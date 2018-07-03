Racing tips: Heart can Light up Musselburgh

Mark Johnston has an outstanding record at Musselburgh and can get punters off to a good start there tomorrow with Light Heart.

The youngster is likely to start a hot-favourite for the British Stallion Studs Novice Stakes (2.30) after a highly-promising debut over six furlongs at Ayr recently.

There were only three runners but the colt set the pace and gave the long odds-on favourite a real battle before going down by just half a length in a driving finish.

He ran green and wandered about in the closing stages, otherwise it could have been a different story and, with that experience under his belt, I expect him to comfortably go one better. A half-brother to two winners – including at Group 3 level – he cost 30,000 euros as a yearling and, although he faces an additional furlong tomorrow, he should be suited by the extra yardage as there is bags of stamina in his dam’s family.

Jacob Black has netted two of his six career victories on this track in recent weeks and is likely to start favourite for the Catherine Roach Handicap (4.00), but I prefer the chances of Zeshov, who will revel in the fast ground.

The seven-year-old scored over this course and distance and in these conditions just over a year ago and, although he has failed to win in 16 starts since then, he has been placed on several occasions.

He was denied a clear run for much of the home straight when sixth here last month and was out of his depth when well beaten in better class over a longer trip at York latest. But he resumes here on a mark 4lbs lower than for his last win and is suggested as a value-for-money bet against the favourite.

Tim Easterby has his team are in great shape and Breakwater Bay can defy top weight in the Hawthorme Girls Supporting Racing Staff Week Handicao (3.00). The gelding was successful over a mile and a half at Pontefract last summer and has been running well over longer trips recently. The four-year-old made the running at Redcar recently and was beaten only a short head after being collared in the final furlong and then fighting back with real tenacity. The handicapper put him up 4lbs for that effort and he faces a longer trip this time, but will not mind the fast underfoot conditions and Rachel Richardson takes off a handy 3lbs allowance.

Landing Night was successful on this track late last summer and also scored at Newcastle in October, but needed his first two outings this year after a four-month winter break. He has recently finished second at Thirsk and fourth at Catterick and was fifth here in between those efforts when he made much of the running. He can give weight away to all his rivals and regain winning form in the concluding Aiua Insurance Handicap (5.00).

Selections: 2.30 Light Heart; 3.00 Breakwater Bay; 4.00 Zeshov; 5.00 Landing Night.