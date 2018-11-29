Scotland’s best divers take the plunge at Commonwealth Pool

Scotland’s best divers will be joined by a strong contingent from elsewhere, led by Tom Daley, when the Scottish National and Open Championships begin at the Royal Commonwealth Pool today.

The event starts at 6pm tonight with one session and then there will be two sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The quartet of Scots who appeared at the Commonwealth Games in Australia back in April – medallists Grace Reid and James Heatly and up-and-coming young talents Gemma McArthur and Lucas Thomson - will also be in action over the three and a half days.

And they will come up against some stiff competition with double Olympic bronze medallist Daley having travelled north along with the likes of Matty Lee, Jack Haslam and Robyn Birch.

Jamaican Olympian Yona Knight-Wisdom, who has recently been training in the Capital, will also be in the men’s events.

Edinburgh Diving Club coach Jen Leeming said: “The field is looking very strong and that is just what you want.

“It is great for Edinburgh to have all of these skilful divers in one place and I think there will be some very close events in the next few days.”